

Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU

"She was shifted to the

ICU around 10:00am after her blood pressure and oxygen saturation level fell suddenly. She will remain under doctor's observation for 72 hours," AL Joint Office Secretary Sayem Khan told daily Observer.

He said the AL leader is not infected with coronavirus.









Sahara's personal assistant Mujibur Rahman told media that the 77- year-old politician was shifted to the ICU in the morning. She was admitted to the hospital with fever, allergy and some old-age complications on June 2.

Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from Dhaka-18 constituency. She was made home minister in 2008 and later served as post and telecommunications minister.



