Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:19 AM
Corona poses new challenge to police

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Mamunur Rashid

The death toll of those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic serving people on the front line is on the rise.
A total of 27 members of Bangladesh Police, including one RAB member, died of COVID-19, according to Police Headquarters data.
So far 35 doctors have died of the novel coronavirus and with symptoms of its infection.
The death rate among police is 0.31 percent, doctors 2.99 percent and nurse.28 percent while the overall death rate in the country now stands at 1.35 percent.   
Social distancing, restrictions on movement within and between countries and new rules and regulations on who can work and from where, have turned lives upside down.
The deadly virus has changed the lives of law enforcers facing the challenge of deaths. Policing has already undergone a change as the world has become more connected.
Police forces must adapt rapidly to a more digital way of working, an issue we discussed     in our report, a police officer said.
As a huge number of people moved to digital platforms for work and social interaction, we are also seeing a shift in cybercrime, he said.
Since mid-March 2020, the authorities have apparently arrested at least 50 people, including a doctor, journalist, opposition activists and students for their comments on coronavirus and the treatment system of the country under the draconian Digital Security Act.
Meanwhile, some forms of criminal activities have declined but new forms of criminal activities are affecting people's lives. For example, fake COVID-19 medicine has flooded the market throwing a new challenge for the law enforcers.
There has been no respite in Yaba trade in the country despite countrywide general holidays during COVID-19 pandemic.
The BGB, RAB and police recovered a huge amount of Yaba tablets during COVID-19 pandemic, police said.


