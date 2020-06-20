Air pollution linked with high C-19 death rate





Researchers at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in an analysis of 3,080 regions in the United States, found that higher levels of the tiny, dangerous particles in air known as PM 2.5 were associated with higher death rates from the diseases.

For weeks, public health officials have surmised a link between dirty air and death or serious illness from Covid-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

The Harvard analysis is the first nationwide study to show a statistical link, revealing a 'large overlap' between Covid-19 deaths and other diseases associated with long-term exposure to fine particulate matter.

"The results of this paper suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution increases vulnerability to experiencing the most severe Covid-19 outcomes," the authors wrote.

Approving the finding a group of environment experts also noted that they had keenly observed the number of coronavirus infection cases had been high in Dhaka and Narayanganj as they were the most polluted cities in the world in terms of carbon emission level.

Dr Lenin Chowdhury, a health expert and also Joint General Secretary of Paribesh Banchao Andolan, (POBA ) said air pollution is very much responsible for coronvirus infection.

"When people reside in a polluted city small particles cause different types of diseases including heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and acute lower respiratory infections in children.

Pollution sickens humans and weakens the immune system of the body. When a coronvrius enter a body of a human already sickened and weakened it easily can cause serious damages to the body resulting in deaths, he said.

However, Dr A K M Rafiq Ahmed, Director General of Department of Environment said the number of coronvirus infection was less due to countrywide lockdown at the beginning.

"We experienced almost pollution free Dhaka city during general holidays and the number of deaths was less. It happened as there were no movements of vehicles and industry and factories all were closed and the pollution came down," he said.

The city's air quality index towards the end of the March came down to 57. The measurement was carried out by Airvisual Index Quality (A USA- based international team, Index Quality).

Bhutan is less polluted country and the number of patients is less there, he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Department of the Chemistry of Dhaka University, said Dhaka city is extremely polluted and the result is clearly visible with the number of coronavirus infection rising alarmingly.

"This scenario is almost the same in every polluted and industrial city globally. Biodiversity loss causes huge carbon emission and creates environment pollution," he said.















