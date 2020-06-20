Health DG’s views on C-19 irresponsible, says Quader





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has made an irresponsible remark on Covid-19.He said the "short-sighted and irresponsible" statement of a senior health official about the duration of coronavirus has made the people disappointed."Making an irresponsible remark at a sensitivepoint of time was not right for someone in a responsible position," Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said while speaking at a virtual press briefing from his official residence in the capital.At the regular news bulletin of the DGHS, its Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad on Thursday said the virus infection may continue for the next two to three years.Asking the health officials to refrain from making such "uncoordinated and unwanted" statements, the AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have been working relentlessly to keep the morale of people strong and encouraging the frontline Covid-19 fighters amid the ongoing crisis.He said the short-sighted and irrational statements from some senior officials of the health department about the duration of coronavirus crisis are creating frustrations among the people.Quader urged AL leaders and workers to help the local administrations following health guidelines in implementing the government decisions aiming to stop coronavirus transmission in the country.About the area-based lockdown, the road transport and bridges minister said this decision should be implemented effectively and immediately once the decision of the zone-based lockdown is finalized.He called upon all concerned to closely monitor and build strong teamwork to implement the decision of area-based lockdown.