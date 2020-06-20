5,161 more BD products to get duty-free access to China





"We are glad to inform that as part of our economic diplomacy and the consequent outcome of exchange of letters between Bangladesh and China, Tariff Commission of the State Council of China issued a notice on granting zero treatment to 97 percent of tariff products of Bangladesh," the release said.

Through this, 5,161 more Bangladeshi products to enjoy zero tariff treatment in the Chinese market. Currently, 3095 Bangladeshi products enjoy duty-free access to Chinese market under Asia - Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA).

"This treatment is in addition to the preferential duties that we are already enjoying from China under Asia - Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA)," the ministry said.

"Bangladesh has been granted the facility as a Least Developed Country (LDC). With the new announcement, 97 percent of Bangladeshi products will join this zero-tariff club from July 1 that raised the numbers of Bangladeshi products with zero duty access to Chinese market to 8256," the release said.

During the Asian-African Conference which took place this week in Indonesia, Chinese president Xi Jinping announced that China will grant duty free market access for LDCs 97 per cent of the tariff lines within the year.

This beneficial market access scheme will be applied only for imports from LDCs that have diplomatic relations with China.

"According to China's commitment to zero tariff treatment for 97 per cent of the tax products of the least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China," said a notification issued on June 16 from the Ministry of Finance of China.

According to the exchange of letters between China and Bangladesh, since July 1, 2020, for 97 per cent of the tax products originating in Bangladesh, the preferential tax rate of zero shall be applied, it reads.















