C-19 onslaught claims 45 more, infects 3,243 afresh



A consultation booth has been opened at Covid dedicated Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital. People with coronavirus symptoms are waiting in front of the booth for their turn to get advice from doctors online on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,388 and the number of total infections stood at 105,535.

Some 2,781 patients recovered from the virus during this time, increasing the tally to 42,945.

Additional Director General of Health Directorate Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Friday.

She said, "Among the dead patients, 32 were men and 13 women. Of them 21 were from Dhaka, 16 from Chattogram, two each from Rajshahi and Khulna, one from Barishal and Sylhet and two from Mymensingh.

"Of them 31 died in different hospitals and 14 died at their homes. Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, three were aged between 21 and 30 years, four between 31 and 40, 10 between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 11 between 61 and 70 and four between 71 and 80, and three more were aged between 81 and 90 years," she added.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.69 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.32 per cent died. However, the infection rate was 21.56 per cent on Friday.

The global death toll from coronavirus stood at 453,268 as of Friday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has gone up to 8,463,533.

According to JHU data, Brazil and Russia have come up to the second and the third positions after the US (2,264,220) with 978,142 and 560,321 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Meanwhile, India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 366,946 confirmed Covid-19 cases.









Brazil counted the second highest deaths after the US (120,691) as it reported 47,869 deaths from the virus till the date.





