Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:18 AM
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Veteran journalist and cultural organiser Kamal Lohani has tested positive for coronavirus.
He was taken to Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in the capital's Mohakhali on Friday afternoon.
Faruk Ahmed, director of the hospital, said "Kamal Lohani was taken to the ICU at around 5:15pm. I will be able to inform you about his physical condition after our doctors complete his check-up."
Urmi Lohani, daughter
of Kamal Lohani, said, "He was shifted to Shikdar Medical College at Gulshan from Health and Hope Hospital in the morning, as his health condition deteriorated".
Kamal Lohani, who received Ekushey Padak in 2015,  served as the Director General of Shilpakala Academy from April 2009 to April 2011.
Born on June 26, 1934, Kamal Lohani grew up witnessing India's independence movement, the partition and the 1952 Language  Movement.
Kamal Lohani performed as the head of news of Swadhi Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
Lohani got his first job as a journalist in the Daily Millat in 1955. Later in 1962, he joined Chhayanaut, a cultural organisation, as its secretary.
     -Agencies


