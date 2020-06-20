Biman, Emirates resume operation Sunday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the UAE's Dubai based Emirates Airlines will resume flight operations here from Sunday while Dhaka planned to give a nod to Turkish Airlines and Sharjah's Air Arabia to restart operations from July.

"We have given permission to Emirates Airlines to operate three flights in a week on Dubai-Dhaka-Dubai route from June 21 on condition of carrying only transit passengers and the UAE nationals," Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said on Friday.

As per the request, Rahman said the CAAB has planned to give permission to Turkish Airlines to operate flights on Istanbul-Dhaka-Istanbul route from July 1 and the UAE's Sharjah based budget carrier Air Arabia after that. —BSS