Wuhan Open tennis 'hugely symbolic' for coronavirus-scarred city













The central Chinese city was the original epicentre of the pandemic and nearly 4,000 people died from the disease there before it spread worldwide.

But the annual Wuhan Open is now pencilled in for October 19-25 after the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) this week released its provisional calendar for the rest of the year.

The schedule "is conditioned on several key factors" including player safety, government approvals and relaxation of travel restrictions, the WTA said. At present, most foreign nationals are barred from entering China.

