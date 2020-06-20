Djokovic puts positive spin on US Open plan





PARIS, JUNE 19: World number one Novak Djokovic appeared to row back on scepticism over plans to stage the US Open, saying on Thursday he was "extremely happy" the Grand Slam had escaped the coronavirus cull which claimed Wimbledon and much of the season.Djokovic had initially voiced unease over the United States Tennis Association's intention to keep the event starting on August 31 at Flushing Meadows despite New York being the hardest-hit city by the US coronavirus crisis.He described health protocols as "extreme" and "impossible".However, organisers will have been encouraged by the positive noises coming from the three-time US Open champion on Thursday."I'm extremely happy and excited to see that all the tournaments, especially Grand Slams, are organising their events," the Serb said in reference also to the French Open, rescheduled now to start in late September. -AFP