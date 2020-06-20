Video
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:17 AM
Sports

Juventus supremacy under threat

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

MILAN, JUNE 19: Juventus's Serie A supremacy faces a stiff test with the champions just one point ahead of Lazio as the Italian league kicks off again this weekend following a three-month shutdown.
A return had looked unthinkable back in April as Italy counted their daily coronavirus deaths in the hundreds for nearly 35,000 victims in the country.
But the situation has improved with strict health protocols in place and all matches being played behind closed doors.
Four postponed games will take place first this weekend involving teams at the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Atalanta host Sassuolo in Bergamo on Sunday, and Inter Milan are at home against Sampdoria.
On Saturday, Torino host Parma and Cagliari travel to Hellas Verona.
Next week all teams will have 12 games left to play with Juventus at Bologna on Monday, and Lazio travelling to Atalanta on Wednesday.
Maurizio Sarri's Juventus fell in the Italian Cup final to Napoli on penalties midweek, having also lost the Italian SuperCup to Lazio in December.
"Ronaldo, (Paulo) Dybala and our great soloists lack that little bit of brilliance, but I consider it quite normal in this period," said Sarri.
"I didn't say anything to the players, we were all very angry and disappointed and I think it's better to be silent right now."
Sarri's woes have been compounded with Brazilian defender Alex Sandro tearing a knee ligament against Napoli and Sami Khedira picking up a potentially serious tendon problem.
Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain and captain Giorgio Chiellini are also not yet at full fitness.
Juventus will be counting on their top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to react after suffering two defeats in a final for the first time in his career, and missing a penalty in the Italian Cup semi-final.    -AFP


