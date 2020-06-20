Sreesanth set to return after seven years



Former India fast bowler S. Sreesanth is set to come back and represent Kerala in the Ranji Trophy, according to the State's new coach Tinu Yohannan.Sreesanth's life ban (for his alleged role in spot fixing in the 2013 IPL season)which was reduced to seven years will end in August."Yes, he is very much in contention for the comeback", coach Yohannan, speaking to this reporter, said on Thursday morning."Will analyse his fitness level and will make him play", he added.According to the coach, however, it is too early to say about his return in the national team."First let him start to play for the State team. Will evaluate his performance and then it will be up to the national selectors".Sreesanth, however, has to get a call from the state selectors, however, it will be a mere formality."We are waiting for the guidelines from the Indian cricket board about the starting of the season. We are yet to appoint the selectors, which will be decided by the CAC", S. Ramesh, the cricket committee executive of the Association, said.He also added, "Sreesanth is working very hard and practicing privately and is always a comeback man. He was already in the team (before being banned".