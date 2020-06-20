Video
Booters appeal to BFF to start next season's BPL early

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The national booters appealed the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to start the next season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as early as possible because they are already affected after this season's league was abandoned in the middle due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The booters said they run their families by playing the league and if the BFF announce the date to start the league it, it would ease their mental pressure.
Midfielder Shohel Rana through a video message today said: "Due to cancellation of BPL this season for pandemic COVID-19 situation, I have a humble request to BFF to take an early decision about the next season's BPL. It is very important for us because we run our family by
playing league …… if we get a probable date about the next league, it will reduce our mental tension."
On the other hand, midfielder Abdullah said due to cancellations of this season's league we all request the BFF to start the next season league as early as possible. It would hamper our performance if there is long gap to arrange of the league. It will be very tough to keep fitness level up without playing league and matches."
Abdullah said BPL League is very important for them to increase the level competition as well as the Bangladesh national football team.
"So we all players request the BFF to take a decision about the league and discuss the matter with clubs, players and concern people together for the betterment of football so that no one is affected by the decision of BFF," he said.     -BSS


