

First left arm spinner of Bangladesh dies

Goala was a member of the Bangladesh National Team during the tour of West Bengal in 1983-84 and Sri Lanka's visit to Bangladesh in 1985. But he was the pioneer of left spin domination in the country's cricket.

The predecessor of Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Enamul Haque Sr. and Shakib Al Hasan had made his Dhaka league debut in the early 60s and became a remarkable symbol of longevity by continuing to appear in club cricket until up to the age of 53.

In a career of many achievements and a prolific tally of wickets, Goala represented the best clubs in country. His longest stint had been with Abahani Krira Chakra for whom he provided 15 years of dedicated service. He also played for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Greater Mymensingh Cricket Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Lalmatia Club and Shantinagar Club in the Dhaka league.

The BCB's Chairman Media & Communications Committee Jalal Yunus, a former teammate of Goala, paid tribute to the perseverance and strength of the player: "Ramchand Goala received his first National Team call up when he was past 40 and he was playing at club level until 53 years of age. He is a unique example of mental and physical fitness, passion for the game and most importantly self-discipline. These are traits the cricketers of today should aspire to emulate."















