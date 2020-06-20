Video
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:16 AM
Doa mahfil held at Baitul Mukarram for C-19 victims

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A milad and doa mahfil was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Juma prayers on Friday, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh M Abdullah, noted politicians and others who died of Covid-19.
Islamic Foundation Bangladesh organized the milad and doa mahfil, said an official release here.
The devotees prayed to the almighty Allah for quick relief from the deadly virus which has now gripped the whole world, including Bangladesh.    -BSS



