Former Member of Parliament from Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhia-Teknaf) Abdur Rahman Bodi has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Cox's Bazar Medical College and Hospital's coronavirus lab team member Dr Shahjahan Nazir confirmed the matter.

Bodi's PS Helaluddin said that Abdur Rahman Bodi has left Cox's Bazar for Square Hospital in the capital at 8:00pm Friday.

However, his wife MP Shaheen Akter is not infected. -Agencies