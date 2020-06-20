Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:16 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Covid-19 Pandemic

Many samples remain untested at Ctg labs for lack of expert technicians

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 19: Many samples remain untested at five Covid-19 testing laboratories in Chattogram everyday due to acute shortage of expert technicians.
According to Chattogram Health Department, more than 1,000 samples are collected daily, but the five laboratories have capacity for nearly 700 tests. Besides, a total of 3000 samples have been sent to IEDCR in Dhaka on June 10.
Contacted Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram,  said, "We have been facing a shortage of expert technicians as well as PCR machine for testing the excess samples."
Fazle Rabbi said more than 1000 samples are collected in Chattogram daily, but five laboratories can test around 700 samples. As a result, many samples remain untested. For this reason, the patients are having the report after five days of submission of their test kits to the Laboratories concerned.
Even in several cases, the patients, who were admitted to the hospitals with corona symptoms, left the hospital after complete recovery without corona positive report.
Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat  is testing 250 samples daily. But the BITID is to test samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division. These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Khagrachari, and Rangamati.
Besides, the second laboratory for testing coronavirus at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) is collecting more than 200 samples daily, but it tests only 150 samples..
The third Laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing over 250 kits daily. But it is collecting more than 400 kits per day.
The civil surgeon said more expert technicians should be appointed to increase sample testing at the laboratories. Moreover, he said, "We need more PCR machines to speed up the testing of a huge numbers of kits collected everyday."
The first testing laboratory at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) opened on March 26 with the testing capacity of nearly 300 samples daily. The second laboratory for testing coronavirus at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) opened on April 25 with the testing capacity of nearly 200 kits. The third laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC) with testing capacity of above 200 kits daily, started functioning on May 9.
Meanwhile, the total number of corona patients in Chattogram has reached 6000 till Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Doa mahfil held at Baitul Mukarram for C-19 victims
Former MP Bodi tests C-19 positive
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Trump warns of ‘complete decoupling’ from China
WHO eyes hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses before 2021
Many samples remain untested at Ctg labs for lack of expert technicians
Sufia Kamal pioneer of women’s emancipation movement: PM
375 Bangladeshis die of Covid-19 in KSA so far


Latest News
Director of Directorate General of Health Services contracs corona
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft