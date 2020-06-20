Many samples remain untested at Ctg labs for lack of expert technicians





According to Chattogram Health Department, more than 1,000 samples are collected daily, but the five laboratories have capacity for nearly 700 tests. Besides, a total of 3000 samples have been sent to IEDCR in Dhaka on June 10.

Contacted Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said, "We have been facing a shortage of expert technicians as well as PCR machine for testing the excess samples."

Fazle Rabbi said more than 1000 samples are collected in Chattogram daily, but five laboratories can test around 700 samples. As a result, many samples remain untested. For this reason, the patients are having the report after five days of submission of their test kits to the Laboratories concerned.

Even in several cases, the patients, who were admitted to the hospitals with corona symptoms, left the hospital after complete recovery without corona positive report.

Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat is testing 250 samples daily. But the BITID is to test samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division. These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Khagrachari, and Rangamati.

Besides, the second laboratory for testing coronavirus at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) is collecting more than 200 samples daily, but it tests only 150 samples..

The third Laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing over 250 kits daily. But it is collecting more than 400 kits per day.

The civil surgeon said more expert technicians should be appointed to increase sample testing at the laboratories. Moreover, he said, "We need more PCR machines to speed up the testing of a huge numbers of kits collected everyday."

The first testing laboratory at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) opened on March 26 with the testing capacity of nearly 300 samples daily. The second laboratory for testing coronavirus at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) opened on April 25 with the testing capacity of nearly 200 kits. The third laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC) with testing capacity of above 200 kits daily, started functioning on May 9.

Meanwhile, the total number of corona patients in Chattogram has reached 6000 till Friday.

















