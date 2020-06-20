Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:16 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Sufia Kamal pioneer of women’s emancipation movement: PM

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said poet Begum Sufia Kamal was one of the pioneers of the movements for women emancipation and democracy in Bangladesh.
In a message on the eve of poet Sufia Kamal's 109th birthday, she paid profound respect to memories of the poet saying she (Sufia) bore the image of a traditional Bengali woman in one hand and on the other, played an uncompromising and firm role in every movement in Bangladesh.
The thoughts of Begum Rokeya, the pioneer of woman renaissance, had a longstanding impact on her life, she said.
The premier said Dhaka University's first female dormitory was named after Begum Rokeya as per the demand of Sufia Kamal.
Sheikh Hasina said Sufia Kamal waged a movement in protest against the Pakistan government's imposing of a ban on airing Rabindra Sangeet on radio in 1961.
The prime minister said Sufia Kamal was the founder of children's organization Kachi Kachar Mela.
The prime minister said Sufia Kamal's contribution to the 1952 Language Movement, 1969 Mass Upsurge, Non-cooperation Movement and Liberation War in 1971 and also democratic, cultural and education movements in independent Bangladesh earned for her the 'Janani Sahasika' title.
The Awami League government has set up a female dormitory after the name of Begum Sufia Kamal, she added.
She said Sufia Kamal's vibrant role inspired the pro-liberation forces when the distortion of history began in the country following the assassination of the greatest Bangalee of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.
She said Sufia Kamal had a great innovative mindset and her write-ups on the country, nature, democracy, social reform, women emancipation and children continue to inspire readers even today.
The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Begum Sufia Kamal.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Doa mahfil held at Baitul Mukarram for C-19 victims
Former MP Bodi tests C-19 positive
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Trump warns of ‘complete decoupling’ from China
WHO eyes hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses before 2021
Many samples remain untested at Ctg labs for lack of expert technicians
Sufia Kamal pioneer of women’s emancipation movement: PM
375 Bangladeshis die of Covid-19 in KSA so far


Latest News
Director of Directorate General of Health Services contracs corona
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft