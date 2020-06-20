375 Bangladeshis die of Covid-19 in KSA so far





Moshi disclosed the death toll during an online meeting with officials of Bangladesh embassy in Riyad, consulate in Jeddah and Hajj missions, a Foreign Ministry's press release said on Friday.

The ambassador said Bangladesh missions in Saudi Arabia so far provided food support to 30,000 distressed expatriate Bangladeshis in the oil-rich nation that hosts around 21 lakh migrant Bangladeshi nationals, it added.

Besides, he said 60 physicians have been providing telemedicine support to Bangladeshi expatriates residing across KSA while the Bangladesh missions there are facilitating expats in getting admitted to hospitals.

The Bangladesh missions in Saudi Arabia are also providing passport services to the expatriates as well as facilitating chartered aircraft to repatriate those who want to return home in this crisis period.

The Bangladesh envoy thanked the Saudi Arabian King for providing treatment to Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus free of cost, the press release added.

















