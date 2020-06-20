Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:15 AM
latest
Home City News

Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest

Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest

Bangladeshi youth Md Asaf Ud Daula won an international photo contest titled 'The World's Best Photos of#Green2020' launched by Agora recently.
A mobile app Agora launched the #Green2020 photo competition through its free-to-use mobile app on May 15, 2020.
This online photo contest invited its global community of photographers to participate with their best "green" shots for a chance to win the $1,000 top prize.
A total of 17,689 photos represented the color of growth, regeneration, and health have been submitted to the online contest, but only one has been voted "World's Best Photo of #Green2020" to Bangladeshi photographer Md Asaf Ud Daula who won the competition with a heartwarming photo of young boy plucking flowers under the rain at Akkelpur in Joypurhat.
Photographers had until May 29th to participate for the chance to be selected in the top 50 finalists and make it to the final voting rounds.
Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest

Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest

Asaf said this achievement is not only for me but also for our country. Hailing from Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat, he is an engineer by profession.
Asaf started his participation in photo exhibitions and competitions in 2014.  Since then, he has received one award after another presenting Bangladesh to the world.




He participated in several photography contests in Italy, Kazakhstan, Nepal, India and other countries.
He also had a solo exhibition titled 'Spirit of Faith' organized by Aurora Vision and the 21st Religion Today Film Festival in Italy while he got the Best Photographer Award.
Talking about his photography journey, Asaf said, "I got a 1.3-megapixel mobile phone from my uncle in 2008, then I used to pick whatever I liked, even then I did not know the meaning of images and photographs.
After buying the first Semi-SLR camera in 2012, I started studying online, doing various workshops, learning to hang out with senior photographers, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest
Covid-19: Former mayor dies in Bandarban
Fear of displacement grips locals of Manianda in B’baria
Seven unions go under lockdown in Keraniganj
Youth held for making ‘derogatory remarks’ on PM, ministers
Four drug peddlers held with yaba, phensedyl
Waterlogging cripples N’ganj as monsoon begins
80 policemen recovered from C-19 in Rajshahi


Latest News
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
UK debt is bigger than economy
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft