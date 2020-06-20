Video
Covid-19: Former mayor dies in Bandarban

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BANDARBAN, June 19: Former Mayor of Lama upazila Md Tajul Islam died on Friday after being infected by coronavirus or Covid-19.
He was also General Secretary of ruling Awami League's of Lama Municipality unit and worked as Daily Prothom Alo's local correspondent.
The former Mayor was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Lama Upazila Chairman Mostafa Jamal.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,388.
The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 105,537 to as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,243 new cases across the country during the same period.    -UNB


