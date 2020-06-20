Video
River erosion

Fear of displacement grips locals of Manianda in B’baria

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020

BRAHMANBARIA, June 19: People at Manianda union in Akhaura upazila are passing days amid fear of losing their homesteads as erosion by the Haura River in the upazila has taken a serious turn recently due to heavy rainfall and onrush of hill water.
Five dwelling houses at Tanmandail Uttar Char in Manianda union have been washed away by the river in the last ten days while 13 dwelling houses are at risk being washed away, said locals.
Humayun Kabir, a member of Manianda union, said the river erosion has taken a serious turn in Tanamandail Uttar Char due to heavy rainfall and onrush of hill water for the last ten days. Already, Nurul Islam, Sujon Mia, Anwar Begum, Mashan Munshi and Habib Mia have lost their dwelling houses and lands while 13 more families living in the area are passing their days amid anxiety, he said.




On Tuesday, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and local representatives visited the erosion affected area. Later, a team of Brahmanbaria Water Development Board visited the area again on Wednesday and assured the residents of taking necessary steps.
Takjil Khalifa Kajol, Akhaura municipality mayor, said, "After getting information, the Law Minister has asked the local administration and officials of the Water Development Board to take effective measures."    -UNB


