Seven unions go under lockdown in Keraniganj

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Keraniganj continues to rise, the local administration has enforced a lockdown in seven unions of the upazila from Friday after declaring the areas as red zone.

The nine unions are Jinjira, Shubhaddya, Aganagar, Shakta, Kalindi, Konda and Rohitpur in the upazila.

Besides, the local administration has marked Kalatia, Basta and Taranagar unions as 'yellow zone' while Hazratpur and Teghuria union parishads under 'green zones.'

Keraniganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Amit Debnath, said general holidays have been declared till June 30 in the red zone areas. -UNB











