Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:15 AM
Youth held for making ‘derogatory remarks’ on PM, ministers

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

KISHOREGANJ, June 19: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a young man from Gachihata Bazar in Katiadi upazila allegedly for derogatory posts on the Prime Minister and other ministers on his facebook page on Thursday night.
The arrestee is Shiblu Mia, 36, son of Keru Mia of Dash Kahnia of the upazila.
Tipped off, a team of Rab-14 conducted a drive in the area and arrested Shiblu around 8:00pm, said assistant director of Rab-14 Kishoreganj camp, ASP Mohammad Ali Akkas.
Shiblu used to make derogatory remarks and spread propagandas against the Prime Minister and other ministers by opening a facebook Id 'Zia Soinik Dal Kotiadi upazila Branch', he said.    -UNB


