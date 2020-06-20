Four drug peddlers held with yaba, phensedyl





According to the RAB sources, the arrested persons were identified as Mukhlesur Rahman, 35, son of Montaj Ali, Muhammad Tareque, 30, son of Abu Taleb, Mozahid Islam, 23, son of Jalal Uddin and Tareque Hossain, 35, son of Mobarak Hossain.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Katakhali Bazar area near Rajshahi city and arrested Mukhlesur and Tareque with 265 yaba tablets around 8:30pm red-handed.

Another RAB team arrested Mozahid and Tareque Hossain with 226 bottles of phensidyl after conducting a drive at Bottali area under Niamatpur Upazila in Naogaon district around 9:30pm. -BSS

















