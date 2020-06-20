Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:15 AM
latest
Home City News

Waterlogging cripples N’ganj as monsoon begins

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NARAYANGANJ, June 19: As monsoon begins, many parts of Narayanganj City Corporation and Sadar upazila were inundated due to intermittent rain, causing huge sufferings to the locals.
Locals, who are already struggling to fight against coronavirus outbreak, blamed mismanagement of drainage system, and unplanned city structure for the crisis. Incessant rain from the early hours of Thursday inundated key roads of the city forcing people to wade through knee deep water on Friday.
Abdur Rahim Dewan, a resident of Deovog area of city said rain water neverenteredthe houses before but this year things are different.
"God knows what misery awaits us!" he said.
Advocate Saidul Islam of Kashipur area said Mahmudpur, Vhigar, Delpara, Nayamati, Nurbag, Nandalalpur, Pilkuni, Kutubail, Gabtoli, Lalpur, Santapur, Isdair, College Road, Masdairbazar, Nagbari, Paikpara, Baburail, Narayanganj city, Hajiganj, Pathantoli, Godnail and many areas of DND were inundated on Thursday.
Narayanganj city planner Md Moinul Islam said they have fetched a master plan over water stagnation issue and the problems will be resolved if the drainage system is brought under that master plan.
"The work of the master plan should have been started if the coronavirus pandemic didn't hit us," he said.
Executive Engineer of DND pump house, Anisur Rahman said DND pump house has four machines for water drainage and among them two are out of order.
"For this reason, around 3,000 cusec water less is being drained in the DND area and no allocation was made to fix the old machines," he said.
Along with that, locals dump excessive waste in canals and adjacent areas, which also blocked drainage system, he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest
Covid-19: Former mayor dies in Bandarban
Fear of displacement grips locals of Manianda in B’baria
Seven unions go under lockdown in Keraniganj
Youth held for making ‘derogatory remarks’ on PM, ministers
Four drug peddlers held with yaba, phensedyl
Waterlogging cripples N’ganj as monsoon begins
80 policemen recovered from C-19 in Rajshahi


Latest News
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
UK debt is bigger than economy
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft