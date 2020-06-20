Waterlogging cripples N’ganj as monsoon begins





Locals, who are already struggling to fight against coronavirus outbreak, blamed mismanagement of drainage system, and unplanned city structure for the crisis. Incessant rain from the early hours of Thursday inundated key roads of the city forcing people to wade through knee deep water on Friday.

Abdur Rahim Dewan, a resident of Deovog area of city said rain water neverenteredthe houses before but this year things are different.

"God knows what misery awaits us!" he said.

Advocate Saidul Islam of Kashipur area said Mahmudpur, Vhigar, Delpara, Nayamati, Nurbag, Nandalalpur, Pilkuni, Kutubail, Gabtoli, Lalpur, Santapur, Isdair, College Road, Masdairbazar, Nagbari, Paikpara, Baburail, Narayanganj city, Hajiganj, Pathantoli, Godnail and many areas of DND were inundated on Thursday.

Narayanganj city planner Md Moinul Islam said they have fetched a master plan over water stagnation issue and the problems will be resolved if the drainage system is brought under that master plan.

"The work of the master plan should have been started if the coronavirus pandemic didn't hit us," he said.

Executive Engineer of DND pump house, Anisur Rahman said DND pump house has four machines for water drainage and among them two are out of order.

"For this reason, around 3,000 cusec water less is being drained in the DND area and no allocation was made to fix the old machines," he said.

Along with that, locals dump excessive waste in canals and adjacent areas, which also blocked drainage system, he added. -UNB

















