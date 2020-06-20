80 policemen recovered from C-19 in Rajshahi





They were given need-based treatment in isolation units of different hospitals alongside home quarantined situations.

All of them returned back to their respective workplaces the same day after winning the fight against the global invisible and deadly enemy.

Welcoming the recovered policemen from the Covid-19 at his office Thursday afternoon, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range AKM Hafiz Akter said each and every police personnel has been working relentlessly against the deadly disease as frontline fighters since its pandemic began.

He also directed the Superintendent of Police of all eight districts and other units on how to perform their respective official duties through protecting them from the Covid-19 infection. -BSS

















RAJSHAHI, June 19: A total of 80 policemen, including five females of different ranks and positions, have, so far, won battle against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in all eight districts and other units under Rajshahi Range till Thursday.They were given need-based treatment in isolation units of different hospitals alongside home quarantined situations.All of them returned back to their respective workplaces the same day after winning the fight against the global invisible and deadly enemy.Welcoming the recovered policemen from the Covid-19 at his office Thursday afternoon, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range AKM Hafiz Akter said each and every police personnel has been working relentlessly against the deadly disease as frontline fighters since its pandemic began.He also directed the Superintendent of Police of all eight districts and other units on how to perform their respective official duties through protecting them from the Covid-19 infection. -BSS