Nine UP members among 10 sued for felling trees illegally





Ashrafuzzaman, assistant land officer, filed the case with Bagharpara Police Station on Thursday, said Syed Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Bagharpara Police Station.

The accused are Narikelbaria Union Parishad members-Rabiul Biswas, Tariqul Islam, Shahidullah, Hafizur Rahman, Shahinur Rahman, Moudud Hossain, Abdur Rahim, Rabiul Islam and Abdur Razzak and a trader Golam Hossain of Panchbaria area in the upazila.

According to the case statement, the UP members in collusion with the trader cut down 15 roadside trees in Panchbaria area and sold them out illegally to Golam Hossain on Wednesday. Chairman of Narikelbaria Union, Abu Taher Abul Sardar, said necessary action will be taken against those involved in the tree felling. "No one will be spared." he said. -UNB

















BENAPOLE, June 19: A case has been filed against ten people including nine members of Narikelbaria Union parishad for felling trees illegally in Bagharpara upazila of Jashore district.Ashrafuzzaman, assistant land officer, filed the case with Bagharpara Police Station on Thursday, said Syed Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Bagharpara Police Station.The accused are Narikelbaria Union Parishad members-Rabiul Biswas, Tariqul Islam, Shahidullah, Hafizur Rahman, Shahinur Rahman, Moudud Hossain, Abdur Rahim, Rabiul Islam and Abdur Razzak and a trader Golam Hossain of Panchbaria area in the upazila.According to the case statement, the UP members in collusion with the trader cut down 15 roadside trees in Panchbaria area and sold them out illegally to Golam Hossain on Wednesday. Chairman of Narikelbaria Union, Abu Taher Abul Sardar, said necessary action will be taken against those involved in the tree felling. "No one will be spared." he said. -UNB