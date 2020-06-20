

Make a pragmatic decision regarding PSC and JSC exams



However, keeping in mind the current situation, we suggest that the government should cancel the PSC and JSC exams. We could have suggested taking the exams online but that would be unsecured as well as problematic for accurate grading and marking of students. Moreover, we have not been able to ensure internet access into the remote areas of Bangladesh. These examinations are not equivalent of SSC or HSC. Therefore skipping them will not create severe academic impediments. Moreover, auto-promoting those to the next class by assessing their previous academic result can be taken into consideration. It is high time the government took a firm decision in this regard. The ongoing pandemic has quivered the normalcy and interrupted many important works in our daily life. Particularly, the educational institutions of primary and secondary levels are in serious uncertainty. The government has now extended the closure till August 6 to contain the spread of Covid-19. Due to the closure, educational activities of more than 3.5 crore primary and secondary-level students are being hampered.Therefore a question remains unanswered --what will happen to their future? To minimise the loses, the government has done a commendable job by airing classes on Sangsad TV for secondary students on March 29, for primary students on April 7, and for technical and madrasa students on April 19. But that still makes a huge number of people, and especially the poor in the rural areas to be excluded from this coverage as they don't have access to TV.Not to mention that almost 30 lakh students are PSC exam candidates and 28 lakh students are JSC exam candidates. Usually, JSC exams take place during the first week of November and PSC exams begin on the third week of the same month. But as we are passing through a national crisis, what will happen to the juveniles is quite a splitting headache to the students, parents and other stakeholders.The education officials are considering syllabus cuts and giving extra classes to the students but that would still be very difficult if the resumption of classes begin in September. The authorities are planning the extending the academic calendar for primary and secondary students till February next year to overcome academic losses caused by school closure. But till now no concrete decisions have been taken so far. In other words, it can be assumed that the fate of PSC and JSC exam would be very unsure.However, keeping in mind the current situation, we suggest that the government should cancel the PSC and JSC exams. We could have suggested taking the exams online but that would be unsecured as well as problematic for accurate grading and marking of students. Moreover, we have not been able to ensure internet access into the remote areas of Bangladesh. These examinations are not equivalent of SSC or HSC. Therefore skipping them will not create severe academic impediments. Moreover, auto-promoting those to the next class by assessing their previous academic result can be taken into consideration. It is high time the government took a firm decision in this regard.