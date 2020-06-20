Role of media during Covid-19 pandemic







The outbreak of COVID-19 has created a global health crisis that has had a deep impact on the way we perceive our world and our everyday lives. The rate of infection and patterns of transmission threatens our sense of agency. The safety measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus require social distancing. Within this context of physical threat, social and physical distancing, as well as public awareness, the media has been playing a vital role in our lives on individual, social and societal levels.



Media across the country have made pandemic coverage a priority. But the ever-changing and sometimes unverified nature of COVID-19 data being released has left journalists and researchers with challenges in providing accurate information to the public, sometimes, confuse the mass people.











Mass media have long been recognized as powerful forces shaping how we experience the world and ourselves. This recognition is accompanied by a growing volume of research, that closely follows the footsteps of technological transformations i.e. radio, movies, television, newspaper, the internet, mobiles etc in an attempt to map mass media major impacts on how we perceive ourselves, both as individuals and citizens. Therefore, media should be careful in publishing news since it does not create confusion among people.



Md Zillur Rahaman

