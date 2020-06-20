Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:14 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Role of media during Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created a global health crisis that has had a deep impact on the way we perceive our world and our everyday lives. The rate of infection and patterns of transmission threatens our sense of agency. The safety measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus require social distancing. Within this context of physical threat, social and physical distancing, as well as public awareness, the media has been playing a vital role in our lives on individual, social and societal levels.

Media across the country have made pandemic coverage a priority. But the ever-changing and sometimes unverified nature of COVID-19 data being released has left journalists and researchers with challenges in providing accurate information to the public, sometimes, confuse the mass people.





Mass media have long been recognized as powerful forces shaping how we experience the world and ourselves. This recognition is accompanied by a growing volume of research, that closely follows the footsteps of technological transformations i.e. radio, movies, television, newspaper, the internet, mobiles etc in an attempt to map mass media major impacts on how we perceive ourselves, both as individuals and citizens. Therefore, media should be careful in publishing news since it does not create confusion among people.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Role of media during Covid-19 pandemic
Adam Smith versus Karl Marx
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Improvising instructions in educational institutions
Social network in controlling Covid-19
Proposed Budget 2020-21 doesn’t make any sense to any sensible citizen
Raise awareness not panic
In China-India clash, two nationalist leaders with little room to give


Latest News
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
UK debt is bigger than economy
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft