

Adam Smith versus Karl Marx



Smith has been a staunch opponent of mercantilist theory and policy in Britain since the sixteenth century. Smith, however, argued essentially that free competition and free trade were not hindered or controlled by the government, which is the current form of business in the world. This means that in the era of globalisation, multinationals are free to move from one place to another with capital, technology and culture. As such, it creates a polemic situation around the world through the exploitation in developing countries, which is the argument of Karl Marx.



According to Adam Smith, the market is free, and entrepreneurs are free. These depend on the market and the investors how much they can invest and how much they can profit. Thus, producers are now producing as much as they want, and customers are purchasing according to their needs. Still, under one condition, consumers are free to determine whether they wish to buy products based on the quality of the products. This is a win-win situation for manufacturers and customers.



Adam Smith noted that there would be no surplus of goods and services and no shortage of supply or demand in the economy - meaning that both producers and consumers would maximise their interests, meaning the market would remain in an equilibrium position forever.In the case of economic policy, classical economists note that the market should be liberal and free from many regulations and that the government or state should have no influence or control over the market and investors. This means that investors or producers are free to set prices for goods and services; the problem triggers from that end. Multinational are paying little wages to workers but leveraging profits by setting their unethical prices on products.



Structurally, we can say, again, that when a worker spends more than in other economic sectors, it is regulated and other financial partners have some advantage over "strategic influence" so that economic activity is strengthened and recycled. The second, third and similar parts will be fitted in this process, which will be many times more than shown in the first transaction.



While discussing Adam Smith and his ideological views on the classical economic system, in contrast, Karl Marx looked at the whole system of production and financial transactions from another angle. In his view, capitalism is undoubtedly related to a racist society where the underlying divisions between communities and groups are known. Class solidarity is evident in both proto-capitalist and capitalist societies.

Marxist economics sheds light on the role of labour in the development of economics and criticises Adam Smith's classical approach to development and productivity. Marx argued that the specialisation of the labour force, reducing wages with a growing population, added that the prices paid for goods and services do not adequately account for the actual cost of labour.

A capitalist class is aggressively managing the normal process of the economic system around the world and creating a lumpen class. Thus, according to Marx, if one is born as a proletarian, he remains a proletarian until he dies.Contrary, if one is born into the elite and becomes bourgeois, he always enjoys the taste of the elite.Thus, there is a fundamental difference between Smith and Marx. As Smith said, workers will spend money based on their needs, and this helps control other economic sectors. Nevertheless, Marx said, if the wages of the workers are low and if their purchasing power is low, the workers will fall into a vicious circle, and it will be difficult for them to get rid of this dilemma.



Capitalism leads to greed to spread global inequality and social compounding, and the excitement of the excluded class also shows movement in different formats in different parts of the world. The rise we are taking everywhere is partly due to the flow of capital and individuals. Multinational corporations are seriously interfering in national politics. To the extent that they are trying to integrate their trade and political agendas at the national level, such behaviour undermines social harmony and economic prosperity in many countries.



The perfect identity of the capitalist class and its agents that Karl Marx portrayed in his arguments is the one that gains the most on a big scale where workers are entirely deprived of real economic benefits. Compared to other economic philosophers, Marx has more explicitly articulated an economic philosophy that adds value to a worker by his wages. However, the profitable difference by capitalist class and examples is everywhere, Bangladesh is no exception.



Nevertheless, it would be flawed thinking if I say that the people of this planet do not welcome the free-market economy or globalisation or free trade agreements. However, if I say that the free-market economy does not make a problem, it would be unrealistic as there is massive exploitation around the world as well.



Both Adam Smith and Karl Marx have had a profound influence on the current economic, social and political discourse. There is no way to ignore both the theories that the world is currently experiencing. Marx emphasised the class struggle that was consolidated by the capitalist class so that the class movement or class revolution was his rationale - on the other hand, Adam Smith emphasised the stability and peace of the revolution.



But the bourgeoisie must come forward to express its most profound concern for workers around the world, including Bangladeshi RMGs and other departmental workers, through the ideal set of wage systems and additional benefits, which are now missing in their plans. We need to continue to send this message to the capitalist class to be more rational in our social development projects and play an essential role in eradicating poverty and eliminating social segregation for a better and sustainable society.

The writer is an Australian Academic



















