

Appalling condition of Rohingyas



Each year June 20, the world commemorates the courage and strength of refugee and joins together to honour them. World Refugee Day reminds us the systematic inequalities toward human beings. The refugees are forced to leave their own homeland due to war, terror, natural disaster or some other crisis. They are vulnerable and suffer hunger, disease, trauma, violence and loss.



On the World Refugee Day, the world dignifies their contributions and seeks to build empathy and resilience to build a bright future for them.This day is an expression of solidarity with people who have been forcefully displaced from their homes by war or some other reason. It is a global responsibility to deal with the broad idea of common humanity altogether.



Bangladesh is facing several challenges for the emergent Rohingya crisis. The Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) who are now staying in Bangladesh having experienced ethnic and religious persecution for decades in their country Myanmar. The influx began in 2017 and they started coming and living Bangladesh for ensuring the safety of their life & livelihood. It was one of the major humanitarian crises on Muslim minorities where heavily affected groups are women, children, disable and elderly persons.



The urgent needs of food, shelter, water, sanitation and medical assistance were made their life most vulnerable.Though Bangladesh Government told Myanmar to take back their people, Myanmar denied the citizenship of those Muslim minority and also denied persecuting those forcibly displaced people.It is not only about threat to life of FDMN's for which they had to escape but also threat to humanity and peace indeed.



Like most other Asian countries Bangladesh did not accede to the 1951 International Refugee Convention and also there is no national refugee law that guarantees the status or rights of refugees. But Bangladesh is a signatory party of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR),1948, where "all person is guaranteed the right to life, liberty and security of person, freedom of slavery, freedom form torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment, the right to be recognised as a person before law and equality before law."



There is no doubt that Bangladesh has shown its humanity and graciousness toward the FDMNs by providing temporary shelter, keeping their borders open and with the help of international communities leading this humanitarian responses.Although its impact on the host community is massive, people have to keep in mind that they didn't flee by choice but from necessity.



The large group of FDMN's though creating some trouble on national systems,comprehensive planning and responsibilities sharing can reduce the trouble.They need the opportunity to use their skills and abilities to contribute equally to the community while rebuilding their lives. They should have the opportunity to contribute more to local community as everyone deserve the opportunity to survive. Thus, burden sharing can create the potential to benefit host countries and also provide a chance of protection and safety to the refugee people.

Appalling condition of Rohingyas

If we look at the current situation, the whole world is now passing through a critical time because of the most widespread pandemic outbreak COVID-19. In one hand Bangladesh is facing different challenges in case of assisting FDMN's, on the other hand, the present pandemic already has entered and started spreading among the community which added a new challenging situation to an already complex condition.



The vast population of refugee camp remain highly vulnerable. As those people are staying in congested area with many difficulties so they are now at high risk in the present situation.For this reason, physical distancing which is a crucial aspect in this epidemic situation, poses a great challenge toward these people. It's hard to perceive the magnitude of the crisis of displaced people.



The Government of Bangladesh as well as the humanitarian organisations are working continuously for this people so that they can support themselves for survival. One can clearly see in their body language that they are always in surviving mode. The chances of resettlement and the FDMN's livelihood provide them opportunity to hope again and help them dare to accomplish their dream.



The world should not only commemorate the day with respect but also have to concern that the forcibly displaced people should be central to a country's development and planning. Thus, in this world Refugee day lets commit for stand together with solidarity and magnanimity with refugees for the sake of humanity.











The writer is psychosocial support officer, Population Movement Operation, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS)





Humanity has no boundaries. Humanity possesses the peaceful coexistence of human beings with the entire ecology. We each possesses some inner light that always looks for peace. This inner light has the power to bring the whole world together in which we can share, contribute what we have and assist each other. But it is really heart breaking for a human being to flee the place where the individual has born and brought up in. Due to prosecution he/she has to do it.Each year June 20, the world commemorates the courage and strength of refugee and joins together to honour them. World Refugee Day reminds us the systematic inequalities toward human beings. The refugees are forced to leave their own homeland due to war, terror, natural disaster or some other crisis. They are vulnerable and suffer hunger, disease, trauma, violence and loss.On the World Refugee Day, the world dignifies their contributions and seeks to build empathy and resilience to build a bright future for them.This day is an expression of solidarity with people who have been forcefully displaced from their homes by war or some other reason. It is a global responsibility to deal with the broad idea of common humanity altogether.Bangladesh is facing several challenges for the emergent Rohingya crisis. The Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) who are now staying in Bangladesh having experienced ethnic and religious persecution for decades in their country Myanmar. The influx began in 2017 and they started coming and living Bangladesh for ensuring the safety of their life & livelihood. It was one of the major humanitarian crises on Muslim minorities where heavily affected groups are women, children, disable and elderly persons.The urgent needs of food, shelter, water, sanitation and medical assistance were made their life most vulnerable.Though Bangladesh Government told Myanmar to take back their people, Myanmar denied the citizenship of those Muslim minority and also denied persecuting those forcibly displaced people.It is not only about threat to life of FDMN's for which they had to escape but also threat to humanity and peace indeed.Like most other Asian countries Bangladesh did not accede to the 1951 International Refugee Convention and also there is no national refugee law that guarantees the status or rights of refugees. But Bangladesh is a signatory party of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR),1948, where "all person is guaranteed the right to life, liberty and security of person, freedom of slavery, freedom form torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment, the right to be recognised as a person before law and equality before law."There is no doubt that Bangladesh has shown its humanity and graciousness toward the FDMNs by providing temporary shelter, keeping their borders open and with the help of international communities leading this humanitarian responses.Although its impact on the host community is massive, people have to keep in mind that they didn't flee by choice but from necessity.The large group of FDMN's though creating some trouble on national systems,comprehensive planning and responsibilities sharing can reduce the trouble.They need the opportunity to use their skills and abilities to contribute equally to the community while rebuilding their lives. They should have the opportunity to contribute more to local community as everyone deserve the opportunity to survive. Thus, burden sharing can create the potential to benefit host countries and also provide a chance of protection and safety to the refugee people.If we look at the current situation, the whole world is now passing through a critical time because of the most widespread pandemic outbreak COVID-19. In one hand Bangladesh is facing different challenges in case of assisting FDMN's, on the other hand, the present pandemic already has entered and started spreading among the community which added a new challenging situation to an already complex condition.The vast population of refugee camp remain highly vulnerable. As those people are staying in congested area with many difficulties so they are now at high risk in the present situation.For this reason, physical distancing which is a crucial aspect in this epidemic situation, poses a great challenge toward these people. It's hard to perceive the magnitude of the crisis of displaced people.The Government of Bangladesh as well as the humanitarian organisations are working continuously for this people so that they can support themselves for survival. One can clearly see in their body language that they are always in surviving mode. The chances of resettlement and the FDMN's livelihood provide them opportunity to hope again and help them dare to accomplish their dream.The world should not only commemorate the day with respect but also have to concern that the forcibly displaced people should be central to a country's development and planning. Thus, in this world Refugee day lets commit for stand together with solidarity and magnanimity with refugees for the sake of humanity.The writer is psychosocial support officer, Population Movement Operation, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS)