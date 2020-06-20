

Improvising instructions in educational institutions



The distance learning using different online platforms both free and paid has shown us immense prospects never before explored in such a magnitude. The way the faculty members have adopted the new methods and prepared to conduct classes with almost zero experience is noteworthy. This has opened a space of immense possibility which we, in normal situation, hardly see, practice or develop. And that is to unlearn the learnt and open the new avenues which we often shirk. In adopting online courses, they have proved worthy of potential change by developing themselves. The students also haven't lagged behind in coping with the methods they have never gone through. This is even more encouraging and eye-opening as we are, these days, prone to let out frustrations over the student's skills. When it came to cover the emergency, they instantly learnt and kept themselves updated. So, the picture we get is quite fascinating and full of optimism. But any initiation or advancement demands nourishment from the stakeholders and the surrounding environment. In case of education, who then are the stakeholders? Almost all of the society! The faculty members, students, staff, administration and owners are of course there, but in current situation, more parties have got involved and it is essential for all to come under an umbrella to steer the stage.



The experience shows that the students who left Dhaka in the wake of the serious crisis of Covid 19 are facing extreme obstacles. They can hardly communicate over cell phone smoothly, and often there are frequent disruptions in conversation. For them, it has become another struggle to find a place as near as possible where there is cellular network. Besides, they need huge data to participate, and reap the satisfactory harvest from the classes and outside class interaction. This often weighs high on them and is going beyond capability for a huge number of students.



A current research shows that the initial skepticism regarding the effectiveness of online classes have been reduced to a greater degree. The discomfort in absence of face to face interaction is also now in a tolerable limit. The online platforms are now not at all alien to them. Rather it has emerged as a potential platform to explore with curiosity and enthusiasm to expand in more possible directions for ensuring quality. The most pressing need felt by all directly involved in the process is assurance of strong net connection in all areas of the country. More than 90% teachers and students considered it extremely important to ensure better internet network facilities. In an inquiry regarding the need for special cost-effective data package for the students, 95% felt it an immediate necessity while only 5% didn't find it important. While the faculty members were asked regarding the online classes as emergency solution in times of crisis, 70% of them opined that it can be a viable way to serve in crisis to roll the system.



These areas invite the active and generous participation of the data providers, specially the mobile phone companies in our country. If they take it seriously and give it priority, that will be of immense help to the whole education sector. Their initiative requires initial huge investments for sure, but I think, their efforts will be paid off in a very short time. The services will be expanded to more users and that will be a revenue generating effort for them.



Then inter and intra collaboration among the educational institutions is essential as interaction and collaboration can enhance the whole system with less investment and efforts. The leading institutions can come forward and make contributions to salvage the education system and take it to another height.



The IT sector has yet again big role as the new move is based on information technology. Different organizations can go for innovations and offer packages affordable. They can follow the innovations in the advanced world and explore the compatible methods for our context.

The education sector with its prospects and challenges now call for collaboration in the extensive manner. The social distance will be maintained, and at the same time, a compact virtual relation will be upheld and advanced.



However, we must not forget that we are in the embryo stage with "Miles to go before sleep" to resonate Robert Frost. The platform we are using most commonly Google class, Zoom etc. are not all. Lot more are there, and will come up with many more in coming days. Newer platforms will also emerge to ease the process. And that will surely sweep away the complexities specially of examinations and other areas. The need is to keep rolling, keep updated and open-eyed. Our vigil eyes and concerted efforts will be paid, for sure.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Green University of Bangladesh



















