Proposed Budget 2020-21 doesn’t make any sense to any sensible citizen

Politically aware citizens who are very curious about the budget, they are waiting with eagerness for the budget speech in the month of June. As an aware citizen, I have observed & analyzed the budget 2020-21 but it seems that the proposed budget is full of contradiction and suspicion. Sometimes, I feel that it has been proposed to carry out the agendas of any specific group only. It seems true as well if we analyze the insight of the budget.



In all the cases, making the expenditure is very easier than the collection of funds. To analyze the said budget, I have gone through the budget of 2018-19 & 2019-20 to recall & compare the scenarios. If we look into the three years revenue & funding target of the budgets simultaneously, it will be easier to understand.



In the Budget speech, the hon'ble finance minister stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted that the global economy will shrink by 3 per cent in 2020, while the World Bank made a forecast that the GDP growth in the South Asia region would merely be in the range of 1.8 to 2.8 percent. The World Trade Organization (WTO) forecasted that global trade is likely to shrink by 13 to 20 percent in 2020.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), there will be a reduction of global jobs equivalent to about 195 million full-time workers. UNCTAD is forecasting that the global flow in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will shrink by 5 to 15 percent in 2020. In addition, it is forecasted that due to the global lockdown and the historic slump in oil prices, global remittance is likely to reduce by 20 percent. If this is the forecasted scenarios of various international reputed organizations, how our Hon'ble Finance Minister has projected the GDP growth rate of 8.20% for the fiscal year 2020-21?



According to the budget speech, our GDP Growth rate was 8.15 & 5.20 (Revised) for the fiscal year 2018-19 & 2019-20 respectively. In this regard, I would like to remind that the first confirmed case of COVID 19 was reported on March 08, 2020 in Bangladesh by the IEDCR & the Government declared the country as lockdown from the 26th March 2020. From the beginning of the lockdown on June 30, it is nearly 100 days now. For only near 100 days of pandemic situation, GDP growth rate has to be revised to 5.20 from the projected GDP growth rate of 8.20 for the FY 2019-20.



Though the lockdown has been withdrawn by the Government, COVID-19 pandemic didn't end, rather it is increasing day by day. As an overpopulated & less developed country, our citizens are not aware enough & aren't able to keep up social distance & other hygiene. That is why COVID 19 has taken a shape in our country & we will not be able to free from COVID 19 shortly. Only Allah knows that when the Bangladesh will be free from such a pandemic. In this situation, the projected GDP growth & budget amount are totally bogus.



We know that many private organizations have closed their production to avoid the COVID 19 and to save from the business loss as customers would not like to buy the products alike before. The main financial surplus unit 'households' of the country are afraid & they are observing the situation. Presently, households are trying to cut their consumption thinking that they are at risk of losing income source(s). The private organizations which are operating in this situation, they are cutting the job of their employees to cut the cost.

From where the government will collect the targeted revenue? According to the budget, the Government will collect the budget deficit BDT 1,09,983.00 from the domestic sources in which they will collect BDT 84,980.00 from the banks which is almost double than the figure (banking source) of the budget for FY 2019-20. From April 01, 2020, the interest rate of banks has been decreased by the government. At the reduced interest rate, the depositors will not encourage to deposit their idle funds with the banks or FIs.



So, the reduced interest rate must impact the availability of funds of banks. In addition, COVID 19 pandemic is affecting the household income & normal business operation of private organizations. If the pandemic will be continuing, the households will start to withdraw the funds from the banks to meet their lifestyle expenses & artificial bodies will start to withdraw their funds to meet up their day to day expenses to survive. In this situation, if the Government will take loan from the banks, then banks will have to face a fund crisis extremely.



The banks will not be able to lend any fund to private organizations after filling up the Government demand. The private organizations might be stopped due to the shortage of funds if the Government will rigid on their decision of interest rate as well as budget demand. So, the Government should not take any funds from the banking sources to meet the budget deficit.



Apart from the budget amount, GDP & deficit funding, the tax-free income & the lowest tax rate have been proposed to BDT 3,00,000.00 & 5% respectively which are the demand of time. On the other hand, the highest tax rate has been proposed to reduce at 25%. I think reducing the highest tax rate is not a wise decision because one of the goals of taxation is redistribution of income among the citizens through development, providing subsidy & others taking from the richer. It helps to reduce income inequality as well. So, the tax rate should be more progressive than existing.



Contrariwise, according to section 19AAAA & 19AAAAA of finance bill 2020, there are the proposals to whiten the undisclosed fund through investing in securities at 10.00%, investing in land, building & apartment at various rate as well as Cash, bank deposits, financial schemes and instruments, all kinds of deposits or saving deposits, savings instruments or certificates at 10.00%. Is not it contradictory?

To whiten the fund by investing in securities, a condition has applied that if investors will withdraw such investment within the three years, a 10% tax rate will not be applicable. Contrariwise, there is no condition imposed to whiten the Cash, bank deposits, financial schemes and instruments, all kinds of deposits or saving deposits, savings instruments or certificates. If so, why investors will invest in securities instead of showing cash or equivalent to whiten paying tax at 10.00%?



I strongly opposed providing the facility to whiten the fund at a lower rate than the highest slab of regular taxpayers. If it is provided, it should be the highest rate of tax slabs. Otherwise, the taxpayers will discourage paying tax on a regular basis & they will wait to take a chance to whiten their fund at a lower rate. The Hon'ble finance minister said in his budget speech that extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. Yes, we are passing extraordinary times.

But showing extraordinary times, we cannot offer such facilities which will encourage the taxpayers to evade income tax hiding an actual financial picture of the assessee to get a chance to whiten the fund later at a lower rate as well as this policy will encourage to earn illegal ways. I would like to recommend that the Government can offer such facilities to the taxpayers for a specific time only with a condition that the Government will conduct an investigation with zero tolerance after the expiry of a specific time to whiten.



If any illegal asset/fund is discovered by investigators, such illegal assets/funds will be forfeited, no mercy will be shown. This type of facility may be provided once every 100 years & an act may be passed in this regard as well. If so, all undisclosed & black money holders will get busy to whiten & fear to build assets illegally in the future. Nobody fears to earn illegally and encourage to pay tax properly otherwise.



After listening to the budget speech, a question was raised in my mind that do the policymakers live in Bangladesh? If they live in Bangladesh why they aren't able to understand the practical situation? This proposed budget never is acceptable to the aware citizens of the country. In this pandemic situation, the government should have proposed an interim budget to meet up the emergency need only.









The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association and Supply Chain Specialist





