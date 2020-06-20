9 UP members among 10 sued for felling trees













Ashrafuzzaman, assistant land officer, filed the case with Bagharpara Police Station on Thursday, said its Officer-in-Charge Syed Al Mamun.

The accused are Narikelbaria UP members Rabiul Biswas, Tariqul Islam, Shahidullah, Hafizur Rahman, Shahinur Rahman, Moudud Hossain, Abdur Rahim, Rabiul Islam and Abdur Razzak and trader Golam Hossain of Panchbaria area in the upazila.

According to the case statement, the UP members in collusion with the trader cut down 15 roadside trees in Panchbaria area and sold them out illegally to Golam Hossain on Wednesday.

Narikelbaria UP Chairman Abu Taher Abul Sardar said necessary action will be taken against those involved in the tree felling. "No one will be spared." he added. JASHORE, June 19: A case has been filed against ten people including nine members of Narikelbaria Union Parishad (UP) for felling trees illegally in Bagherpara Upazila.Ashrafuzzaman, assistant land officer, filed the case with Bagharpara Police Station on Thursday, said its Officer-in-Charge Syed Al Mamun.The accused are Narikelbaria UP members Rabiul Biswas, Tariqul Islam, Shahidullah, Hafizur Rahman, Shahinur Rahman, Moudud Hossain, Abdur Rahim, Rabiul Islam and Abdur Razzak and trader Golam Hossain of Panchbaria area in the upazila.According to the case statement, the UP members in collusion with the trader cut down 15 roadside trees in Panchbaria area and sold them out illegally to Golam Hossain on Wednesday.Narikelbaria UP Chairman Abu Taher Abul Sardar said necessary action will be taken against those involved in the tree felling. "No one will be spared." he added.