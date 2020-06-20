

Sale of Nak Fazli mango on in full swing at Dhamoirhat

The traders are being benefitted from selling this traditional mango.

They and locals have demanded a cold storage for preserving the mango.

There are two or three Nak Fazli mango trees in each house of the Upazila. Getting good prices, the growers are happy.

One piece of Nak Fazli is weighted at 300-400kg. The mango is different than other species for its thin skin, narrow seed and taste. In sweetness term, it is as good as Lengra and Amrupali.

Nak Fazli is being cultivated only in Dhamoirhat and Bodolgachhi upazlas. Yet presently, its farming is being expanded to neighbouring Patnitala and Joypurhat Sadar upazilas. It was learnt the mango has been titled Nak Fazli since its bottom part looks like a nose.

Farmers said Nak Fazli was introduced at Dhamoirhat Upazila in 1967 by one Aftab Uddin Bhandari.

An ex-employee of the Forest Department, he said, "My grand father's house is in Bhandarpur Village at Bodolgachhi Upazila. He collected the species of the mango from Jamindar Khukumoni Lahery of Bhandarpur Village."

Later in budding system, he expanded its proliferation in the Dhamoirhat Upazila. He passed away in April last.

Currently, a several hundred orchards of little and big Nak Fazli trees are available in Monipur, Ramrampur, Angoroth, Chokmoyram, Horitokidanga, Hatnagar, Piroldanga, Shibrampuyr, Moishor and Joyjoypur areas. In addition, its farming is taking place narrowly in other areas of Dhamoirhat Upazila.

The planted buds start blooming within 1-2 years after planting. Each tree of the three/four-year old trees gives about 3-4 maunds of mangoes in a year. Per kg Fazli is selling at Tk 35-40 at village levels. A grower Motaleb Hossain said his mangoes have been sold out. He sold per maund of mangoes at Tk 1,400.

Trading of Nak Fazli gets finished within 15-20 days. In selling the huge volume of mangoes in a short time duration, sometimes, causes loss to the farmers.

So, they and locals demanded setting up a cold storage for preservation of Nak Fazli mangoes.

Upazla Agriculture Officer Md. Selim Reza said there are mango orchards in 670 hectres of land in the upazila. In most of these orchards, there are different types of mango such as Nak Fazli, Amrupali, BARI-4 and Lengra.









He added the demand for mangoes is increasing day by day. If a cold storage is built, the consumers and the traders would be specially benefitted.





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, June 19: The trading of Nak Fazli, one variety of mango, at Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district has begun in full swing.The traders are being benefitted from selling this traditional mango.They and locals have demanded a cold storage for preserving the mango.There are two or three Nak Fazli mango trees in each house of the Upazila. Getting good prices, the growers are happy.One piece of Nak Fazli is weighted at 300-400kg. The mango is different than other species for its thin skin, narrow seed and taste. In sweetness term, it is as good as Lengra and Amrupali.Nak Fazli is being cultivated only in Dhamoirhat and Bodolgachhi upazlas. Yet presently, its farming is being expanded to neighbouring Patnitala and Joypurhat Sadar upazilas. It was learnt the mango has been titled Nak Fazli since its bottom part looks like a nose.Farmers said Nak Fazli was introduced at Dhamoirhat Upazila in 1967 by one Aftab Uddin Bhandari.An ex-employee of the Forest Department, he said, "My grand father's house is in Bhandarpur Village at Bodolgachhi Upazila. He collected the species of the mango from Jamindar Khukumoni Lahery of Bhandarpur Village."Later in budding system, he expanded its proliferation in the Dhamoirhat Upazila. He passed away in April last.Currently, a several hundred orchards of little and big Nak Fazli trees are available in Monipur, Ramrampur, Angoroth, Chokmoyram, Horitokidanga, Hatnagar, Piroldanga, Shibrampuyr, Moishor and Joyjoypur areas. In addition, its farming is taking place narrowly in other areas of Dhamoirhat Upazila.The planted buds start blooming within 1-2 years after planting. Each tree of the three/four-year old trees gives about 3-4 maunds of mangoes in a year. Per kg Fazli is selling at Tk 35-40 at village levels. A grower Motaleb Hossain said his mangoes have been sold out. He sold per maund of mangoes at Tk 1,400.Trading of Nak Fazli gets finished within 15-20 days. In selling the huge volume of mangoes in a short time duration, sometimes, causes loss to the farmers.So, they and locals demanded setting up a cold storage for preservation of Nak Fazli mangoes.Upazla Agriculture Officer Md. Selim Reza said there are mango orchards in 670 hectres of land in the upazila. In most of these orchards, there are different types of mango such as Nak Fazli, Amrupali, BARI-4 and Lengra.He added the demand for mangoes is increasing day by day. If a cold storage is built, the consumers and the traders would be specially benefitted.