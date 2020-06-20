Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:13 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Sale of Nak Fazli mango on in full swing at Dhamoirhat

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

Sale of Nak Fazli mango on in full swing at Dhamoirhat

Sale of Nak Fazli mango on in full swing at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, June 19: The trading of Nak Fazli, one variety of mango, at Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district has begun in full swing.
The traders are being benefitted from selling this traditional mango.
They and locals have demanded a cold storage for preserving the mango.
There are two or three Nak Fazli mango trees in each house of the Upazila. Getting good prices, the growers are happy.
One piece of Nak Fazli is weighted at 300-400kg. The mango is different than other species for its thin skin, narrow seed and taste. In sweetness term, it is as good as Lengra and Amrupali.
Nak Fazli is being cultivated only in Dhamoirhat and Bodolgachhi upazlas. Yet presently, its farming is being expanded to neighbouring Patnitala and Joypurhat Sadar upazilas. It was learnt the mango has been titled Nak Fazli since its bottom part looks like a nose.
Farmers said Nak Fazli was introduced at Dhamoirhat Upazila in 1967 by one Aftab Uddin Bhandari.
An ex-employee  of the Forest Department, he said, "My grand father's house is in Bhandarpur Village at Bodolgachhi Upazila. He collected the species of the mango from Jamindar Khukumoni Lahery of Bhandarpur Village."
Later in budding system, he expanded its proliferation in the Dhamoirhat Upazila. He passed away in April last.   
Currently, a several hundred orchards of little and big Nak Fazli trees are available in Monipur, Ramrampur, Angoroth, Chokmoyram, Horitokidanga, Hatnagar, Piroldanga, Shibrampuyr, Moishor and Joyjoypur areas. In addition, its farming is taking place narrowly in other areas of Dhamoirhat Upazila.
The planted buds start blooming within 1-2 years after planting. Each tree of the three/four-year old trees gives about 3-4 maunds of mangoes in a year. Per kg Fazli is selling at Tk 35-40 at village levels. A grower Motaleb Hossain said his mangoes have been sold out. He sold per maund of mangoes at Tk 1,400.
Trading of Nak Fazli gets finished within 15-20 days. In selling the huge volume of mangoes in a short time duration, sometimes, causes loss to the farmers.
So, they and locals demanded setting up a cold storage for preservation of Nak Fazli mangoes.
Upazla Agriculture Officer Md. Selim Reza said there are mango orchards in 670 hectres of land in the upazila. In most of these orchards, there are different types of mango such as Nak Fazli, Amrupali, BARI-4 and Lengra.




He added the demand for mangoes is increasing day by day. If a cold storage is built, the consumers and the traders would be specially benefitted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 UP members among 10 sued for felling trees
Sale of Nak Fazli mango on in full swing at Dhamoirhat
Tk 42 lakh given to patients in Pirojpur
316 more contract corona in nine districts
Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Nabinagar
Eight die with corona infection, symptoms in three districts
Human chain demands discount in mess rent
Khagrachhari bamboo traders fear loss for want of transit permit


Latest News
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
UK debt is bigger than economy
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft