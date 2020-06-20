Tk 42 lakh given to patients in Pirojpur





The distribution function was organised by Directorate of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) at its office.

Presided over by Deputy Director (DD) of DSWS Alhaj Akteruzzman, the distribution function was presented by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Shazzad Hossain as chief guest.

The recipients are suffering from different critical diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, kidney complicacies, diabetic and high blood pressure.

Speakers said after checking the physicians' prescriptions and the local government's certifications, cheque-money is given among patients every three months. A committee headed by the DC approves the applications of the money seekers.

Assistant Director of DSWS Shahidul Islam and others were present at the function.

















