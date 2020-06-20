Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:13 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 42 lakh given to patients in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, June 19: In cheque form, a total of Tk 42 lakh was distributed among 84 patients on Thursday noon in the district. Each patient got Tk 50,000.
The distribution function was organised by Directorate of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) at its office.
Presided over by Deputy Director (DD) of DSWS Alhaj Akteruzzman, the distribution function was  presented by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Shazzad Hossain as chief guest.
The recipients are suffering from different critical diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, kidney complicacies, diabetic and high blood pressure.
 Speakers said after checking the physicians' prescriptions and the local government's certifications, cheque-money is given among patients every three months. A committee headed by the DC approves the applications of the money seekers.
Assistant Director of DSWS Shahidul Islam and others were present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 UP members among 10 sued for felling trees
Sale of Nak Fazli mango on in full swing at Dhamoirhat
Tk 42 lakh given to patients in Pirojpur
316 more contract corona in nine districts
Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Nabinagar
Eight die with corona infection, symptoms in three districts
Human chain demands discount in mess rent
Khagrachhari bamboo traders fear loss for want of transit permit


Latest News
Zimbabwe Health Minister arrested for corruption
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
EU parliament declares 'Black Lives Matter'
Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate
Global COVID-19 death tally now 459,437
Brazil becomes 2nd country to hit one million cases
Kamal Lohani's condition worsens, shifted to Gastro-Liver Hospital
All party meeting discusses border tension with China
Vehicles without fitness won't be allowed to ply from July 1: BRTA
UK debt is bigger than economy
Most Read News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU
Eng Khandaker Mosharraf contracts COVID-19
Country reports 3243 virus cases, 45 deaths
Kamal Lohani tests positive for coronavirus
13m likely to lose jobs: CPD
China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability
Ulema Dal leader Quashemi dies of coronavirus
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft