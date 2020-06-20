316 more contract corona in nine districts





BOGURA: Some 105 more people including physician and banker have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the total infected cases to 1,923.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information at around 11pm on Friday.

One more person died of coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total death from the virus to 27.

A total of 178 samples were tested at PCR lab of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where 30 found positive and the rest 75 tested positive for the virus in TMSS Medical College.

Among the newly infected, 70 are male, 33 female and two children, the CS added.

LAXMIPUR: Some 46 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 549.

District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Friday morning, adding that 191 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.

He said samples have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the last 24 hours.

The reports have come where the 46 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 270 people tested positive in Sadar upazila, 99 in Ramganj, 43 in Ramgati, 77 in Kamalnagar and 60 in Raipur Upazila of the district, said Dr Abdul Gaffar.

Meanwhile, 142 people have recovered from the deadly virus while 11 died from the virus infection, the CS added.

KISHOREGANJ: Eighty-six more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Confirming the matter, District CS Dr M Mujibur Rahman said the number of virus patients in the district now stood at 1,083 with the new cases.

So far, four persons have died of COVID-19 in the district.

RANGAMATI: Eighteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 146.

CS Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Dr Mostafa said test results of 66 samples came on Wednesday night from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) where the 18 found positive for the virus.

However, 66 people have, so far, made recovery from the virus while four persons died from the virus infection.

On May 6 for the first time, four people contracted coronavirus here.

PABNA: Some 35 more people were infected with coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 247.

Pabna CS Office Medical Officer Dr Abdur Rahim Mridha confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Dr Abdur Rahim said the sample reports of 142 people came from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, where 35 found positive for coronavirus.

Local administration has already took preventive measures and sent the infected people to the isolation centre, and the area has been put under lockdown, he added.

BHOLA: Nine more persons including a physician and a medical staff have contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the cases to 149.

District CS Dr Ratan Kumar Dali confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the infected, 43 people made recovery from the coronavirus.

According to the CS office, the authorities have sent 2,873 samples for tests and results of 2,470 were found.

BANDARBAN: Eight more persons including an executive magistrate have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district.

CS Dr Angsui Pru confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly contracted persons, one is a senior officer of the district administration, one is deputy commissioner's daughter while another is a minor child. Seven of the newly infected cases are in Sadar Upazila while another in Naikhongchhari Upazila.

So far, 93 people tested positive for the virus in the district while 31 recovered and one died.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 351.

Samples of 23 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, six persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

However, 173 people have returned home after recovery from the virus while 15 died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

CHUADANGA: Three more persons including a police constable have been tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the virus cases to 147 here.

The newly contracted persons are a police constable of Damurhuda Model Police Station and two housewives in Chudanga Municipality and Alamdanga Upazila.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the results of 65 samples came from PCR Lab at Kushtia Medical College Hospital where three found positive.

The infected persons have been kept in an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, the official added.

Meanwhile, 88 patients recovered from the virus in the district while one died.

















At least 316 more people including an executive magistrate tested positive for coronavirus in nine districts- Bogura, Laxmipur, Kishoreganj, Rangamati, Pabna, Bhola, Bandarban, Narayanganj and Chuadanga, in three days.BOGURA: Some 105 more people including physician and banker have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the total infected cases to 1,923.Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information at around 11pm on Friday.One more person died of coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total death from the virus to 27.A total of 178 samples were tested at PCR lab of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where 30 found positive and the rest 75 tested positive for the virus in TMSS Medical College.Among the newly infected, 70 are male, 33 female and two children, the CS added.LAXMIPUR: Some 46 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district.With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 549.District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Friday morning, adding that 191 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.He said samples have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the last 24 hours.The reports have come where the 46 people were found positive for the virus.So far, a total of 270 people tested positive in Sadar upazila, 99 in Ramganj, 43 in Ramgati, 77 in Kamalnagar and 60 in Raipur Upazila of the district, said Dr Abdul Gaffar.Meanwhile, 142 people have recovered from the deadly virus while 11 died from the virus infection, the CS added.KISHOREGANJ: Eighty-six more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.Confirming the matter, District CS Dr M Mujibur Rahman said the number of virus patients in the district now stood at 1,083 with the new cases.So far, four persons have died of COVID-19 in the district.RANGAMATI: Eighteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 146.CS Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Thursday morning.Dr Mostafa said test results of 66 samples came on Wednesday night from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) where the 18 found positive for the virus.However, 66 people have, so far, made recovery from the virus while four persons died from the virus infection.On May 6 for the first time, four people contracted coronavirus here.PABNA: Some 35 more people were infected with coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 247.Pabna CS Office Medical Officer Dr Abdur Rahim Mridha confirmed the information on Wednesday.Dr Abdur Rahim said the sample reports of 142 people came from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, where 35 found positive for coronavirus.Local administration has already took preventive measures and sent the infected people to the isolation centre, and the area has been put under lockdown, he added.BHOLA: Nine more persons including a physician and a medical staff have contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the cases to 149.District CS Dr Ratan Kumar Dali confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.Of the infected, 43 people made recovery from the coronavirus.According to the CS office, the authorities have sent 2,873 samples for tests and results of 2,470 were found.BANDARBAN: Eight more persons including an executive magistrate have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district.CS Dr Angsui Pru confirmed the information on Wednesday.Of the newly contracted persons, one is a senior officer of the district administration, one is deputy commissioner's daughter while another is a minor child. Seven of the newly infected cases are in Sadar Upazila while another in Naikhongchhari Upazila.So far, 93 people tested positive for the virus in the district while 31 recovered and one died.SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 351.Samples of 23 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, six persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.However, 173 people have returned home after recovery from the virus while 15 died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.CHUADANGA: Three more persons including a police constable have been tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the virus cases to 147 here.The newly contracted persons are a police constable of Damurhuda Model Police Station and two housewives in Chudanga Municipality and Alamdanga Upazila.Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.He said the results of 65 samples came from PCR Lab at Kushtia Medical College Hospital where three found positive.The infected persons have been kept in an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, the official added.Meanwhile, 88 patients recovered from the virus in the district while one died.