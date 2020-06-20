Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, June 18: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her house in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Mahmuda Begum, 42, was the wife of Dubai expatriate Akter Hossain, a resident of Badda Village in the upazila. She had two sons. Both are expatriates in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia.

Local sources said hearing no response of Mahmuda from her house in the morning, neighbours broke the door and found her body hanging from the ceiling.

She lived alone in her house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station Ranojit Rai said an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.











