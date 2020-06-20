Eight die with corona infection, symptoms in three districts





GOPALGANJ: A person died with coronavirus symptoms and another with the virus infection in Kashiani and Muksudpur upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A person died with coronavirus symptoms in Pona Village of Kashiani Upazila at night.

Deceased Ashrafuzzaman Babu, 40, a resident in the same area, worked in a private company in Dhaka.

Kashiani Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Sabbir Ahmed on Friday morning said Babu came to the village with fever and respiratory problems from Dhaka a couple of days back.

Later, he died at his own house on Thursday night.

The deceased's sample was collected and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test, the UNO added.

On the other hand, a farmer died of coronavirus in Muksudpur Upazila in the afternoon, taking the total cases to seven in the district.

Deceased Akkas Ali Khan, 61, was the son of Jalil Khan of Bahara Charpara Village under Batikamari Union in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahmudur Rahman said Akkas Ali died while undergoing treatment at his own residence at around 5pm.

Earlier, he tested positive for coronavirus.

The deceased's family members were asked to stay at home quarantine, the official added.

BOGURA: Four persons died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafiur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the deaths in a briefing on Thursday morning.

With the four deaths, the number of fatalities in the district rose to 26.

During the period, 116 fresh cases have been recorded, climbing the tally to 1,818.

FARIDPUR: An older man died of coronavirus and another with the virus symptoms at the ICU unit of Faridpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rakib Shikder, 80, a resident of Shovarampur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Aminur Rahman, 42, of Dinajpur Village in Mohammadpur Upazila of Magura.

Ananta Kumar, the on-duty doctor at ICU unit of the hospital, said Rakib Shikder tested positive for the virus, and died at around 1:30am.

On the other hand, Aminur Rahman died with the virus symptoms while undergoing treatment at around 10pm.

His blood sample was collected for the test, the official added.

Faridpur Medical College Hospital Director Dr Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.















