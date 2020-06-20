Human chain demands discount in mess rent

RAJSHAHI, June, 19: Rajshahi General Student Unity Council (RGSUC) has formed a human chain and given memorandum demanding four points including discount in mess rent.

The human chain was formed at Shaheb-Bazar Zero Point in the city under the banner of RGSUC at around 10:30 am on Thursday.

According to the human chain, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the students of mess located in the city were asked to discount rent.

The four points demands are: 40 per cent rebate of the rent of all messes from April to June; complete discount of rent of all messes from July till the situation becomes normal; ensuring the safety of ordinary students from harassment of mess owners; and assuring students to stay in their own messes if the situation becomes normal.









