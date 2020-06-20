

Khagrachhari bamboo traders fear loss for want of transit permit

The traders cannot supply the bamboos for want of transit permit from the administration.

Traders alleged that bamboos are rotting due to hot temperature and incessant rainfall for the last couple of days. Even bamboos are likely to be washed way due to persistent rainfall that can cause onrush of water from hill, they added.

While visiting the area, our correspondent found that a huge quantum of bamboos piled on the bank of the river in Babuchhara area.

Traders have paid the revenue bill but failed to move the bamboos due to transit permit crisis.

Bamboo Trader Shariful said they chopped down the bamboos before May 31. "If we do not get the transit permission for bamboos, we'll incur huge loss," he added.

Babuchhara Bamboo Traders' Association President Arun Bikash Chakma said traders will suffer a huge loss and hundreds of Bangali families will be affected if the administration do not give them transit permit.

Expressing solidarity with the traders, Dighinala Upazila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Kashem said they are ready to help the traders for safe passage of their products.















