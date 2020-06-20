Robbers kill old man in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, June 19: A man has been strangulated to death by a gang of robbers who tied up his hands, legs and, mouth during committing robbery at his home.

Deceased Abul Khan, 80, was a resident of Sadar upazila in Faridpur.

The victim's daughter Mousumi Akter said a gang of three/four robbers tied up her and her father at early hours and robbed them.

They took cash money and gold ornaments from the house, she said.

Second Officer of Kotwali Police Station Md Belal Hossain said police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

He had been suffering from fever and respiratory problem for the last five days.













