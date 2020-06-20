Video
Banana farming fetches profit for Fulbari farmers

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Anil Chandro Roy

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 19: Banana farming at the chars of Dharla and Baromasi rivers are benefitting the farmers at Fulbari Upazila of the district.
The banana farming is taking place serially in these localities. These areas are not suitable for other crops. So, the farmers have shifted to banana cultivation and getting profit.
A visit found no uncultivated lands; there is bumper production of banana on the lands. Compared to other years, the cultivation of banana has been better for favourable weather.
The farmers are hoping good prices also for their produces if the corona-situation does not impact badly.
Farmers of different chars are more solvent than others. The contract farmers are also being benefited and leading their lives smoothly.
Banana farming is cost-effective and profitable. So in the hope of increased profits, the farmers are increasing their banana-farming.
After meeting the local demands, the bananas from the upazila are being marketed in different districts.
Farmer Santosh Mia and his wife Nasima Begum of Char-Gorokmondol at the upazila said, "We've no land but the house of five-decimal only." Taking five-bigha land as lease, they have been cultivating banana for the last four-five years. According to them, per bigha cultivation cost is Tk 20,000-25,000.
In one bigha land, 400-450 banana saplings are cultivated. If the production and price are good, the sale stands at Tk 90,000-1,20,000 per bigha.
One-third of the per bigha produce is given to the land owner.
They hoped they will be benefitted if there is no corona-impact and the price is good.
Farmers Jamal Hossain and Noor Hossain of the same upazila who have cultivated banana in three-bigha each said they have been successful in banana farming.
They are continuing banana cultivations on others' lands in addition to their own lands. They are leading happy lives.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahabubur Rashid said the farmers of these localities have shifted to banana farming. He added they have been encouraged for different facilities including free fertiliser and seeds.
The lands of these areas are suitable for banana cultivation. This season a total of 1,015-hectres have been brought under the banana farming.




Yearly, each farmer makes a profit of Tk 1,00,000-1,30,000 per bigha excluding the costing.


