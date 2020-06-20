Meet on law & order held at Bochaganj

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, June 19: Laying emphasis on halting spread of coronavirus, a monthly law and order committee meeting was held at the Bochaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The meeting was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Fakrul Hasan.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Advocate Md. Zulfiqar, Upazila Vice-Chairman Md. Nur Alam, Women Vice-Chairman Putul Rani Roy, Bochaganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Ayub Ali, union chairmen Md. Shahan Parvez and Kafiluddin Ahmed and President of Bochaganj Upazila Press Club Mir Md. Mosharraf Hossain were present at the meeting.









