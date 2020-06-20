Video
Saturday, 20 June, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home Countryside

44 detained on different charges

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

A total of 44 people including a member of Islamic Army Force (IAF) were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kishoreganj, Bogura, Bagerhat and Rajshahi, in two days.  
KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested 40 gamblers from Akhrabazar area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Police sources said a team of police conducted a drive in the area at night, and detained them from red-handed while gambling.
Police also seized Tk 3,56,990 in cash during the drive.  
The arrested were sent to jail on Thursday after filing a case with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS).
The PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two persons on charge of taking toll from vehicles on the Dhaka-Nagarbari Highway in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested are Lalu Sarker, 52, and Masud Rana, 48, residents of Madla Village in the upazila.
DB Police OC Mizanur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive on the highway at night, and arrested the duo while taking toll from vehicles.
A case has been filed with Shahjadpur PS in this connection.
BAGERHAT: Police arrested an IAF member from Uttar Saralia Village in Morelganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Mohammad Ali Khan, 23, son of Moniruzzaman Monir of the same area.
In a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Superintend of Police (SP) Pangkaj Chandra Roy said Mohammad Ali Khan confessed that he is an IAF member.
He is involved in various criminal activities including spreading militancy through social media, the SP added.
RAJSHAHI: A youth was arrested on the charge of human trafficking from Ujanpara area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Alif, 28, son of Takbul Hossain of Guripara Gulzarbagh area of the city.
Additional SP Iftekhar Alam said on June 9, Alif took the helpless young woman from Godagari saying that he would give her a job in a garments factory in Dhaka. Later, he sold her to Daulatdia Brothel in Rajbari for Tk 25,000.
Being informed by the victim's family members, a team of police arrested Alif.
Earlier, the victim was able to return home.
A case under Human Trafficking Act was filed against Alif with Godagari PS in this connection.
Alif was sent to jail following a court order, the Additional SP added.


