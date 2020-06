LAXMIPUR, June 19: Police recovered the body of a mentally challenged man in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Md Mostafa, 65, a resident of Char Poragachha Union in the upazila.

Locals saw the body in an abandoned place in front of Ramgati Municipality and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body from the spot, said Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Police Station Mohammad Solaiman.