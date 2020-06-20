Sixteen nabbed with drugs in four districts





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police, in a drive, arrested two listed drug traders with 105 yaba tablets in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Shafiqul Bhuiyan, 33, and Fahim Bhuiyan, 25.

Local sources said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of Raipura Police Station (PS) Avijit Chowdhury conducted a drive in Hasnabad Pashchim Para area of the upazila in the morning, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets worth about Tk 31,500.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura PS Mohsinul Kadir confirmed the incident adding that, six cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed against Shafiqul Bhuiyan with the PS before.

KURIGRAM: Seven persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Ulipur, Nageshwari and Fulbari upazilas of the district in three days.

Detective Branch of Police arrested two persons with 305 yaba tablets from Bajra Union in Ulipur Upazila on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Noyon Mia, 28, son of Nazrul Islam of Dakshin Umananda Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila, and Sobuj Mia, 28, son of Ibrahim Khalil of Lakhiyarpar Village in Sundarganj Upazila of Gaibandha.

Local sources said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Char Bajra Hash Khaoa Bridge area at night and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

The law-enforcers also seized two motorcycles during the drive.

District DB Police OC Mokhlesur Rahman said the arrested were sent to jail after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Ulipur PS.

Ulipur PS OC Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.

In another drive, police arrested a person with a bottle of phensedyl from Ramkhana Union in Nageshwari Upazila on Thursday.

The arrested person is Jahangir Alam, 26, son of Hasmat Ali of Joymonirhat Aikumaribhati Village in Bhurungamari Upazila.

Local sources said a team of police conducted a drive in Ramkhana area at around 7pm, and arrested Jahangir with phensedyl.

Nageshwari PS OC Rowshan Kabir confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, four persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari Upazila here on Tuesday.

Police, in a drive, detained three men along with yaba tablets in the upazila at night.

The detainees are: Shuukkur Ali, 45, Abdul Matin Lipu, 37, and Mintu Mia Mithu, 32, residents of the upazila.

Police said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Jatindranarayan area around at 11:30 pm, and detained them with 65 yaba tablets.

Police also recovered a motorcycle, three mobile phone sets, and Tk 27,000 in cash from their possession.

Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Nabiul Hasan said they were sent to Kurigram jail on Wednesday morning after filing of a case in this connection.

On the other hand, police detained a man along with hemp in Berikuti area of the upazila early Tuesday.

Detained Jakir Hossain, 22, is a resident of Anantapur Village in the upazila.

Police detained Jakir along with two kilograms of hemp in Berikuti area at early hours.

Fulbari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said a case has been filed in this connection, and he was sent to jail following a court order.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug trader with 401 bottles of phensedyl in Saidabad area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Zahidul Islam, 36, son of late Badiuzzaman of Tinnirhat Kalaihata Village in Gabtali Upazila of Bogura.

RAB-12 Media Officer Senior Assistant Director MMH Imran said on information, RAB members conducted a drive in Saidabad area under Bangabandhu Bridge West PS in the morning, and arrested Zahidul from a rice-laden truck with phensedyl.

The law enforcers also seized the truck at that time.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Bhairab and Karimganj upazilas of the district in three days.

RAB members, in a drive, detained three alleged drug traders along with 30 kg of hemp from a bus in Bhairab Upazila on Wednesday.

The detainees are: Al Amin, 34, and Abdul Quadir Liton, 26, of Sylhet, and Siju Mia, 27, of Habiganj.

RAB sources said a team of RAB-14 conducted a drive in Natal area at night and detained the three drug traders from a bus of 'Surma Express'.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bhairab PS in this connection.

In another drive, RAB members arrested three persons with 405 yaba tablets in Karimganj Upazila on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Saiduzzaman, 23, son of late Tota Mia, Md Habibullah, 40, son of Ismail Mia, and Md Jony, 20, son of late Abdul Monnas. They all are residents of Niyamotpur Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Niyamotpur Madhya Para area at night, and arrested them with yaba tablets.

Tk 10,000 in cash and a mobile phone set were also seized during the drive.

A case under Narcotics Control Acts was field with Karimganj PS in this connection.















