

300 families water-logged at Sharankhola

The water-logging has been caused by a blockade to a single drain. The drain got blockaded due to a 62km long under-construction guide dam.

The dam is being raised under the supervision of Water Development Board (WDB). Already, 80 per cent of the construction has been completed.

The beginning of the water-logging was caused by Amphan raining. Later it took the permanent stranding.

The water-logged families are witnessing immense of sufferings. Their cooking is off. The house ovens are watered. There are now littered waters in and around their houses.

A recently visit found untold sufferings of the locals; people cannot go out; houses are water stranded; toilets are under water, and water and liter are loggerheaded, foul smelling elsewhere, normal living jeopardized.

A marooned Ruman Begum, wife of an expatriate, of Rayenda Bazar area of the Sharankhola Upazila said she is living in fear with her little children due to water in and around her house; whether they get drowning in water. The fear is also increasing for snakes and other water bugs. Her cooking is suspended due to her watered oven.

The hundreds water-logged families living in the areas ranging from behind Rayenda Government High School to food godown are passing the hard life like Ruman Begum.

One Faruque Khan said there is knee-water in his house; cooking has been suspended for the last one week; he has sent his wife and children to his father in-law for safety.

Another housewife Rohimon Begum was seen cooking in an oven guided by soil to protect water leaking.

Locals Milon Hawladar, Hiru Hawladar and Rafique Khan said the only one drain which would pass water has been blockade due to the guide dam; now they are living in littered water.

They said they have been living in the unbearable condition since the 20th May Amphan raining. They bemoaned none is there to see their sufferings.

Fearing spread of different water-borne diseases, they also demanded an immediate measures for passing the logged waters.

Rayenda Union Chairman Asaduzzaman Milon said the guide dam being raised under Coastal Embankment Implementation Project (CEIP) was supposed to have 10 drains. But despite repeated reminding, the authorities concerned did not pay heed to it, he added.

So, he gave assurance of setting pipes for passing the stranded water out.

Sharonkhola Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sardar Mostafa Shahin said the project people are mainly responsible for the water-logging.

After addressing the drainage problems, the dam construction should be started, he added. He assured measures will be taken after talking with the authorities concerned.

CEIP Supervising Engineer Md. Delwar Hossain said financed by World Bank, the dam work has been implemented by a Chinese contractor CHWE; the work has been completed by 80 per cent; it is now the rainy season; so, there will be no work for the next three months.

Most of the workforces have gone back to China, he said. He, however, assured that he try to solve the problem immediately.















