Australia cyber attacked

SYDNEY, June 19: Australia views China as the chief suspect in a spate of cyber-attacks of increasing frequency in recent months, three sources familiar with the government's thinking said on Friday, a suggestion swiftly dismissed by Beijing.The comments came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a "sophisticated state-based actor" had spent months trying to hack all levels of the government, political bodies, essential service providers and operators of critical infrastructure."We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting," Morrison told reporters but declined to say who Australia believed was responsible.Three sources briefed on the matter said Australia believed China is responsible, however. -AFP